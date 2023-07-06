Atmosphere: Entertainment For The Off-Season of Sports

As the off-season for sports sets in, many businesses are left wondering how to keep their customers entertained. Why? Cable TV for businesses is broken. Without live sports, finding quality TV can be challenging and stressful, especially when there’s nothing to play on cable but reruns and day-shows. Luckily there’s Atmosphere - the perfect solution to keep your guests entertained and your employees sane when live sports aren’t on. And with Atmosphere Playlists, you can entertain your guests all summer long with no work required.

Finally... Something for when Sports Aren't On

In 2017, when we asked ourselves, “What do businesses play when live sports aren’t on?” no one could answer the question. Fast-forward 6 years and the answer is easy: “you play Atmosphere!” Inspired by the lack of entertainment options available during the off-season, Atmosphere is designed to keep customers coming back when sports are nowhere to be found. And what better way to streamline entertainment than with Atmosphere Playlists!

Atmosphere Playlists: The Solution to Your Off-Season Entertainment

Atmosphere’s content will keep your guests entertained, but utilizing tools like Atmosphere Playlists will keep your employee’s sane. Atmosphere Playlists provides your customers with hours of fresh and engaging content without you having to change the channel. With a wide range of captivating content tailored to your business needs, playlists are designed to keep your customers entertained for hours so you can focus on your business. No more worrying about channel surfing through the off-season! With playlists, all you have to do is click play!

Streamlined Entertainment Matters

Fresh and engaging content added regularly

No more channel surfing

Increase business when sports aren’t around

How to Access Playlists

To access playlists, simply log in to your account, create and edit playlists, and watch as your customized content plays on your establishment's screens. Or, you can always access playlists directly in your hub via your remote.

