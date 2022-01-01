Red Bull TV brings the adrenaline punch straight to you with high octane videos that test human limits - safely from your seat
Elevate your business with Red Bull TV's high-flying sports action
• Increases new business by 14%
• Increases repeat business by 19%
• Decreases perceived dwell time
• Increases overall vibe by 100%
"The software is really easy to use. I plugged it into my system at a sports bar with 50 TV's. Now I can cast it to any TV I want. The content that is played keeps the customers entertained and the option to advertise in between clips is outstanding." - Restaurant Operator
Atmosphere's engaging content is proven to bring your business immediate return. With customers attention glued to Red Bull TV's high adrenalin action, you can instantly reach them and promote your business with our Digital Signage Manager
• Limited Time Offer's
• Special discounts
• Job openings
• Rewards programs
Attention spans are short. Give people a reason to stick around.