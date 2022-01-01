Take off with us
Come board a rocket ship going straight to the moon.
We’re on a mission to change the way TV is viewed outside of the home and to give brands a new way to connect with consumers.
We are a passionate group of creative thinkers and doers from all types of backgrounds but with a shared ethic: that working hard does not need to be difficult.
Our approach is working: In 2021, we raised $100 million in funding and grew from 75 employees to 260. We have even bigger plans for 2022.
We give you the tools and freedom to grow in your career while providing health benefits, 401(k) match, and student loan reimbursement, to name a few things.
We take care of our employees and we can prove it: Atmosphere has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Austin 2 years in a row by Built In.
Regional Director, Advertising Sales - Houston
Regional Director, Advertising Sales - Denver
Regional Director, Advertising Sales - Atlanta
Director, Brand Partnerships - NY
Director, Brand Partnerships - Dallas
Account Manager, Ad Sales
Account Executive, Local & Regional Ad Sales - Orlando
Account Executive, Local & Regional Ad Sales - Houston
Account Executive, Local & Regional Ad Sales - Dallas
Account Executive, Local & Regional Ad Sales - Atlanta