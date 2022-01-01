Stream directly to the TVs in your bar

Turn Your Customers into Regulars with Dedicated TV for Bars

Bars are where adults go to socialize, celebrate, and relax. Your customers come for beverages. They stay when they feel entertained.

Atmosphere can help you keep patrons at the well longer and returning more often – at a fraction of the cost of cable or satellite television.

Atmosphere channels have proven to increase customer dwell time by 16%. Even better – they build customer loyalty. Atmosphere channels are shown to increase the likelihood of repeat bar visits by 19%.

Better Than Closed-Captioned News and Sports

People are at your bar to engage, have a good time, and relax. Sports are great for doing this. The problem with televising sports in your bar is that not all sports are of equal interest and interesting sports are not on all of the time.

Many bars fill in this downtime with television showing closed-captioned talking heads. This is a mistake. Close-captioned experts are anything but entertaining. They’re energy killers.

Atmosphere allows you to stream funny, engaging, endearing, and exciting TV channels in your bar – for free. These channels don’t require volume if your patrons prefer music, and never require closed captioning. Atmosphere is perfect for sparking socialization among patrons and keeping the good times rolling – regardless of the time of day or sports season.