Replace commercial breaks with your promotions

Promote your restaurant specials with content

Grab your guests’ attention with amazing content then mix in your own marketing promotions. Our Digital Signage Manager allows your messages to show up between the content

Upload or create your own graphics

Simply upload your video or static files and schedule when and where you’d like them displayed. You will also have access to a vast library of templates that are customizable with our text-authoring tool

Save money with Digital Signage

Save money on print materials by switching to digital marketing promotions. Our Digital Signage is a fraction of the cost of any other Signage options out there