In the news
September 20, 2022
WarnerMedia Ad Veteran Ryan Spicer Joins Atmosphere as Streaming Network’s Chief Revenue Officer
Read here
August 16, 2022
Forbes's Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2022
Read here
July 11, 2022
Atmosphere Quietly Streaming New Entertainment News Channel To Businesses
Read here
March 17, 2022
Banksy unauthorized: Curators hope SXSW popup exhibit for street artist becomes permanent
Read here
March 10, 2022
Atmosphere streaming service launches sports channel
Read here
February 17, 2022
Atmosphere eats up much of South Austin building for new HQ
Read here
January 5, 2022
These are the products from CES 2022 that I'd actually buy
Read here
January 5, 2022
Austin streaming media company Atmosphere raises $100 million, plans to hire hundreds
Read here
January 4, 2022
Streaming TV platform Atmosphere raises $100M in debt and equity, plans hiring spree
Read here
January 4, 2022
Atmosphere raises $100M as its business-focused streaming TV service passes 19K venues and 20M viewers
Read here
November 11, 2021
Partnership Expands Content, Ad Opportunities For Interactive Golf-Cart Network
Read here
October 12, 2021
Streaming Placed-based TV Spin-out Atmosphere adds Canada, Australia and New Zealand to Service Coverage
Read here
October 5, 2021
Atmosphere Launches Atmosphere News for Out-Of-Home TV Market
Read here
September 21, 2021
Sports Streamer Inks Deal with Atmosphere for Public-Space Viewings
Read here
July 20, 2021
Fast-Growing Public-Space Streaming Platform Atmosphere Adds FITE Channel
Read here
July 15, 2021
Best CFOs: Mike Grisko brings creativity to unblushing, fast-growing brands
Read here
June 14, 2021
NBC News Exec Micah Grimes Joins Streaming TV Startup Atmosphere
Read here
April 26, 2021
Hiring spree, marketing spending on tap after Atmosphere raises $25M
Read here
April 22, 2021
Atmosphere TV Raises $25 Million To Stream Silent Ad-Supported Content In Bars And Dentist Offices Across America
Read here
April 2, 2020
Atmosphere Receives New $5M Investment from Valor Equity Partners Officially Closing Series A at $14M
Read here
December 3, 2019
Atmosphere streams ambience to Apple TV
Read here
August 26, 2019
Get theCHIVE On Television With Atmosphere TV
Read here
April 23, 2019
Atmosphere raises $10M to stream viral video at bars and gyms
Read here
April 14, 2017
Westin Hotels and Dave & Busters Are Turning to Viral Videos When Sports Aren’t on TV
Read here
April 24, 2019
Atmosphere, a Chive Media Group Spinoff, Raises $10M Series A
Read here
December 19, 2018
The Top 10 New Fire TV & Fire Stick Apps – Updated December 2018
Read here
December 3, 2018
Chive Media Group Launches Atmosphere, the World’s First OTT Ambient TV Platform
Read here
February 1, 2018
How The Chive Plans to Revolutionize How We Watch TV
Read here
November 9, 2017
Giving away your distribution is dangerous’: A Slack town hall with Chive Media Group’s Eric Spielman
Read here
Press Releases
September 20, 2022
Atmosphere Deepens Bench with Entertainment Industry Veteran Joining as Company's Chief Revenue Officer
Read here
July 11, 2022
Atmosphere Launches Atmosphere Entertainment
Read here
June 16, 2022
Atmosphere Enters Partnership Agreement with Front Office Sports
Read here
June 1, 2022
Atmosphere Launches Atmosphere Ads, Taking Self-Service Advertising Out-of-Home
Read here
May 11, 2022
Angry Birds Lands New Channel on Atmosphere
Read here
March 10, 2022
Atmosphere Brings Sports Back to The Center With The Launch of Atmosphere Sports
Read here
March 3, 2022
Atmosphere Hosts (Unauthorized) Banksy Exhibit Exclusively for SXSW Badge-Holders
Read here
February 24, 2022
Atmosphere Continues International Expansion With London Office Opening
Read here
February 10, 2022
Atmosphere’s CHIVE TV Now Available on VIZIO WatchFree+, VIZIO’s Free Streaming Service on SmartCast
Read here
January 18, 2022
Cents Partners With Atmosphere for Laundromats Across America
Read here
January 4, 2022
Atmosphere Raises $100M in Funding to Accelerate Global Expansion
Read here
October 12, 2021
Atmosphere Expands to Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Extending Global Footprint of its Fast-Growing Streaming Platform
Read here
October 5, 2021
Atmosphere Launches Atmosphere News, Transforming News For the Out-Of-Home Television Market
Read here
July 20, 2021
Atmosphere Adds Premium Sports with New FITE Channel
Read here
June 14, 2021
Atmosphere Taps Micah Grimes To Lead News Initiative
Read here
April 22, 2021
Atmosphere Closes $25 Million Series B Investment from Valor Equity Partners
Read here