Atmosphere is the world's first and leading streaming TV service for hotel lobbies and other public areas. You get more than 60 channels of ambient TV programming your guests can enjoy while they relax in your lobby. All channels are audio-optional, which means you can run them with the sound on or off – no closed captioning necessary. Atmosphere also lets you insert targeted messages with easy-to-use digital signage software. It's relaxing, entertaining, and informative!
Stop paying for cable or satellite programming that doesn't fit your lobby environment. Atmosphere is completely free for your hotel – plus you get a free enterprise-grade Atmosphere device.
Did you know that 80% of your guests turn on their TV when they enter their hotel room – but half of them don’t actively watch the programming? Guests want ambient content playing in the background wherever they are in your building. Atmosphere provides a variety of ambient channels for all your hotel guests.
You have to get everything just right to satisfy your guests -- temperature, lighting, scent, and thread count on the sheets. Now you can create the perfect environment for all your guests with one of Atmosphere's 60 targeted channels of ambient video content.
Most guests don't want a TV blaring in the background while they're relaxing in your lobby. That's why Atmosphere's programming is all audio-optional – you can turn up the sound if you want, but you don't need to. Your guests can enjoy Atmosphere's high-quality video content while the hotel plays its own relaxing music in the background.
Atmosphere lets you choose from any of 60 themed channels. You can keep your guests entertained with America's Home Videos TV, Drone TV, Happy TV, Red Bull TV, Throttle TV, X Games TV, and more.
Perhaps you'd rather engage your guests with informational videos. Choose from Blossom TV, Paws TV (cute and cuddly animals), Digital Trends, Motiv8 TV, The Bob Ross Channel, So Yummy, World Poker Tour, and other interesting channels.
Sometimes your guests just want to hang in the lobby and chill. Atmosphere includes many visually calming channels, including Beach Bum TV, Deep Sky TV, Escape TV, Oddly Satisfying TV, and more.
Atmosphere lets you grab your guests’ attention with amazing programming then mix in your messages and marketing promotions. Our easy-to-use Digital Signage Manager lets you insert your content every 3 minutes between normal programming.
You can train any employee how to use Atmosphere’s Digital Signage Manager in just nine minutes. Get started by choosing from a vast library of pre-designed templates, then create your own custom content with our easy-to-use text authoring tool.
You can use Atmosphere's stock graphics or upload your video or image files. It's easy to schedule when and where you want them displayed.