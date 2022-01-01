Stream directly to the TVs in your hotel lobby

Add value to your guest experience

Did you know that 80% of your guests turn on their TV when they enter their hotel room – but half of them don’t actively watch the programming? Guests want ambient content playing in the background wherever they are in your building. Atmosphere provides a variety of ambient channels for all your hotel guests.

Enhance the vibe

You have to get everything just right to satisfy your guests -- temperature, lighting, scent, and thread count on the sheets. Now you can create the perfect environment for all your guests with one of Atmosphere's 60 targeted channels of ambient video content.

Ambient video – with or without audio

Most guests don't want a TV blaring in the background while they're relaxing in your lobby. That's why Atmosphere's programming is all audio-optional – you can turn up the sound if you want, but you don't need to. Your guests can enjoy Atmosphere's high-quality video content while the hotel plays its own relaxing music in the background.