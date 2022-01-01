Atmosphere is the world's first and leading streaming TV service specifically designed for health clubs and gyms. You get 60 channels of ambient TV programming that your customers can enjoy while they're working out.
All channels are audio-optional, which means you can run them with the sound on or off – no closed captioning necessary. Atmosphere also lets you insert targeted messages with easy-to-use fitness signage software. It's entertaining – and informative!
Stop paying for cable or satellite programming that isn't appropriate for the gym or health club environment. Atmosphere is completely free for your business – plus you get a free enterprise-grade Atmosphere device.
Working out can be boring and repetitive. Give your guests something fun and motivating to watch while exercising. Our programming makes the time fly so that 30 minutes on the treadmill feels like less than 10.
People are at your facility to release stress and get healthy. They don't want to watch one of those depressing and divisive news channels. Even cable sports channels are less than perfect because you need the sound up or closed captions on to know what's happening. What you need is programming designed especially for the fitness environment – which Atmosphere provides.
Research shows that 90% of gym-goers wear headphones. Atmosphere gives them engaging programming they don't need to hear to enjoy. Keep the sound down on your TVs and let your guests keep grooving to their headphones.