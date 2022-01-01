What is Atmosphere?

Atmosphere is streaming TV for your customers

Atmosphere is the world's first and leading streaming TV service specifically designed for health clubs and gyms. You get 60 channels of ambient TV programming that your customers can enjoy while they're working out.

All channels are audio-optional, which means you can run them with the sound on or off – no closed captioning necessary. Atmosphere also lets you insert targeted messages with easy-to-use fitness signage software. It's entertaining – and informative!

Atmosphere is free

Stop paying for cable or satellite programming that isn't appropriate for the gym or health club environment. Atmosphere is completely free for your business – plus you get a free enterprise-grade Atmosphere device.