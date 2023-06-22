Unlike traditional cable or satellite TV offerings and their limitations, Atmosphere’s Customer Dashboard provides a centralized portal accessible from your phone or computer, wherever you are.
Pre-set custom or curated daily TV schedules to specific venues and devices for hands-free channel changing. Ditch the remote and let Scheduler be your newest employee for managing feel-good entertainment to keep your customers engaged throughout the day.
Deploy marketing campaigns with scheduling, tagging and control at scale.
"The streamlined online interface to manage screens in the store is fantastic. I can be in my office or in a remote location. To quickly update and manage my ads running in-store."
"Marketing for business TVs, easy remote management panel to access all venues from one place."
"I get to control the type of content shown on the TVs in our stores AND show our commercials. How cool is that?!?"
"As a brand, we strive to create and maintain a certain atmosphere of fun and relaxation at our resort. Having Atmosphere is a wonderful added bonus for our guests. Many drop by the beach side bar to grab a quick drink, but are drawn in to the channels and end up staying for a couple more rounds and some food."