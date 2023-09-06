Atmosphere provides engaging, audio-optional channels for a better campus experience. From news to sports, to viral hits and funny clips, Atmosphere has a channel for everyone.
* Reduce cost
* Improve students' mood with content that is always upbeat and never political or polarizing
* Utilize digital signage to showcase upcoming events, display sports schedule's, and highlight hours of operations with your student body
Atmosphere offers an exclusive channel that allows school administrators to quickly and effectively communicate with students during in the event of an emergency.
Atmosphere Sports is the world’s first audio-optional channel designed to keep students informed of the latest updates from around the world.
With a text-and-video style that’s easy to watch and read, the channel delivers clear headlines, eye-catching highlights, and breaking news.
Atmosphere's Digital Signage software allows you to control 30 seconds of screen-time every 5-7 minutes of content. Highlight student body opportunities, upcoming sporting events, and key announcements. This is the ideal medium to communicate across campus.
Atmosphere's channel manager takes remote control to the next level. Whether your TVs are in the dining hall or athletic center, school administrators now have the power to control Atmosphere from anywhere.