Beach Bum TV provides a tidal wave of fun-in-the-sun videos from around the globe

Hit the beach with your customers

Create a beach vibe and ride the profits with Beach Bum TV

What Beach Bum TV brings to your venue

Underwater utopias, surfing destinations, and more

• Increases new business by 14%

• Increases repeat business by 19%

• Decreases perceived dwell time

• Increases overall vibe by 100%

Why businesses love Beach Bum TV

"We're noticing people staying nearly twice as long as they normally would. Those days of people coming in for a quick beer or shot are over now that they are entertained." - Dogwood Bars

Promote your business and instantly reach customers

Keep your customers seated until the sun goes down with Atmosphere's addictive content guaranteed to fit any beach vibe. While they watch the best surf videos from around the world, directly connect with your patrons with our Digital Signage Manager

Inform your customers about:

• Food specials

• Happy Hour deals

• Job openings

• Rewards programs

