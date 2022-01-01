Atmosphere
Oddly Satisfying TV

The perfect slice, the amazing art, and calming sights. Oddly Satisfying TV is built to feel. No talking, just you and the best viral videos to calm your nerves.

Help your customers feel

Oddly Satisfying TV is proven to keep your customers engaged while they wait

Immediate impact with Oddly Satisfying TV

Get lost, be mesmerized, and stay relaxed with these addicting videos

• Increases new business by 14%

• Increases repeat business by 19%

• Increases overall vibe by 100%

What businesses are saying

"Not only would I recommend it, I have recommended it already to at least 20 other companies. Everyone loves it as much as we do." - Dogwood Bars

Run your own marketing with Business Pro

Atmosphere is proven to increase the overall customer experience. With your customers glued to the screen, instantly reach them with your own custom promotions through our Digital Signage Manager

Inform your customers about:

• Special events

• Product deals

• Job openings

• Rewards programs

Endless entertainment awaits

Attention spans are short. Give people a reason to stick around.

