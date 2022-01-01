Atmosphere’s suite of original ambient TV channels can be enjoyed with or without audio. We have a channel for every mood and age - and all content is family friendly.
* Reduce perceived wait time with family friendly, relaxing content
* Improve travelers' mood with content that is always upbeat, never political, and never polarizing
* Reduce cost
* Drive revenue/attention for concessionaires or make announcements with our digital signage
Noise reduction in airports will help your flyers stay calm and hear important announcements. Reducing background blather also allows travelers to enjoy their own audio entertainment – i.e., podcasts, streaming music, and audiobooks.
You can reduce background noise in your airport or FBO with Atmosphere's suite of original ambient TV channels. These entertaining TV channels can be enjoyed with or without audio and are free to broadcast on as many screens as you like.
We have a channel for every mood and age - and all of our content is family-friendly.
Atmosphere News is the world’s first audio-optional news channel, developed to keep businesses and their customers informed of the latest news from around the world.
With a text-and-video style that’s easy to watch and read, we’re committed to delivering clear headlines, useful visuals, and key takeaways, no matter how busy the environment.
Business owners and customers want a TV channel with straightforward news. With Atmosphere News, you receive a quality news presentation that leaves the days of provocative TV news behind.
Grab your guests' attention with amazing content, then mix in your own marketing promotions.
Our Digital Signage Manager allows your messages to show up every 3 minutes between the content. Sell these advertising goldmines to concessionaires to boost airport revenue.
Save money on print materials and other signage options by switching to Digital Signage.
Our solution is a fraction of the cost of any other option out there. Printed signage costs money. It takes time to design. Worse, it quickly goes out of date. It often requires the hiring of a third-party vendor.
Atmosphere offers you digital signage. Use our customizable templates to design, update, and deliver signage quickly.
Broadcast and promote anything instantly on your screens, including:
Flight updates
Boarding calls
Public safety announcements
TSA lost items