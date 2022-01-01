Stream direct to the TVs in your laundromat

Better customer experiences lead to better reviews

Atmosphere’s ambient TV channels, specifically CHIVE TV, not only enhance the vibe of your laundromat, but keep people entertained. Translation: More satisfied customers that keep coming back and leaving positive reviews for your business

Keep the controversy out of your business

Turn waiting for the dryer into something entertaining - Atmosphere's 60 channels allow for you to always find the perfect channel to keep your guests entertained. Add positive energy to your laundromat with the perfect Atmosphere channel for all guest types