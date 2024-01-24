Stream X Games Aspen Live on Atmosphere

X Games Aspen is Coming to Atmosphere

Enjoying live events from the comfort of your home can be nice and relaxing. But let’s face it, watching athletes attempt triple backflips and front side 180s is better suited for an upbeat environment. With X Games Aspen coming live to Atmosphere, your customers can enjoy the show with food, drinks, and friends at your business all weekend long.

Live Streaming on Atmosphere

Following the success of X Games California in 2023, we doubled down on our live event streaming capabilities with X Games Aspen 2024, which will be available to stream live on Atmosphere from January 26-28, 2024!

How to stream X Games Live on Atmosphere

Starting Friday, January 26, businesses can turn on their Atmosphere device and select the ‘X Games Live Stream’ Channel. Businesses already streaming the X Games channel will be automatically switched over to the live stream. If you're a fan of channels like Red Bull TV, Alpine TV, or Nitro Circus, X Games Aspen is the ideal entertainment for your business this weekend. After all, this is the first football-less Saturday since September, but that doesn't mean your business has to suffer. Offer X Games Live on Atmosphere and provide your customers with a reason to longer, spend more, and to come back with friends.

Questions? Call Us!

If you have any questions related to X Games live, please don't hesitate to contact our customer success team at (512) 675-1080. Happy Streaming!