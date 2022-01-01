Updated Terms of Service - FAQ's
Customers streaming 40+ hours per month on all devices are good to go.
To check that you are meeting the streaming requirement, log into your Atmosphere Dashboard and click ‘View All’ in the top right of the ‘Streaming’ section.
Customers will only be charged $20, regardless of how many devices are under the streaming minimum at the venue.
- Ex: If I have 5 devices that streamed under 40 hours at one venue, I will only be charged $20.
Customers will be charged $20 per venue.
- Ex: If I have 5 devices that streamed under 40 hours at five venue’s, I will be charged $100 ($20 per venue).