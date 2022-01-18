The Partnership will help laundromats retain and increase business with entertainment and advertising tactics.

SAN FRANCISCO | January 18, 2022 -- Cents, the leading venture-backed technology company revolutionizing the way laundromats grow, manage, and understand their business, has partnered with Atmosphere, the world's leading streaming TV service for businesses, offering original, audio-optional TV channels elevating the customer experience and making the laundromat a kid-friendly environment. Businesses can also run their marketing promotions and house ads within Atmosphere's content by utilizing a simple Digital Signage feature.

As part of this partnership, new Cents customers who sign up for free Atmosphere service will receive a $500 discount on their Cents service. Additionally, existing Cents customers who sign up for Atmosphere’s free TV service will receive a free year of Atmosphere’s digital signage service, providing them the ability to run custom messaging on the TVs in their venues. Statistics have shown that locations outfitted with Atmosphere have seen a 14% increase in overall business and 19% increase in repeat customer visits.

“At Cents, we’re always looking to drive value for our customers, whether through offering a great product experience, cost savings, or access to industry leading partners. In this case, they are getting all three, and we’re excited to watch our customers take advantage of this opportunity.” said Alex Jekowsky, co-founder and CEO of Cents.

“We’ve recognized Cents as the innovators and leaders in all-in-one business management software for the laundry industry. With our new partnership, we’re very excited to bring Atmosphere to Cents customers, new and existing, with the best content on the planet 100% free and curated specifically for their business.” said Mike Kelly, Director of Distribution Partnerships at Atmosphere.

Cents has obtained an exclusive agreement with Atmosphere, the world’s first and largest streaming TV platform to allow for a premium service to be offered to laundromats who use Cents.

About Cents

Cents is a venture-backed software company building the first market-network in laundry with a mission to outsource laundry day in America to local garment care professionals and business owners. Through Cents, garment care professionals have access to best-in-class software & hardware proven to save them money and drive additional revenue through remote ordering, on-demand services, and more. Schedule a demo today to see how Cents can help your laundromat business at www.trycents.com.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 64 original and partner TV channels. The platform has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. The business was incubated within Chive Media Group (theCHIVE) and spun out in 2019. For more information, visit atmosphere.tv.