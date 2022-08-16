Debuting today, Golf Classics by the USGA joins an increasingly comprehensive sports package available on the business focused FAST platform

AUSTIN, TX – April 18, 2023 – Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the worldwide leader in connected TV entertainment for businesses, today announced a working relationship with the United States Golf Association (USGA) creating Golf Classics, a new channel, for the Atmosphere platform and its audience of over 114 million monthly viewers.



Golf Classics by the USGA features iconic moments from the U.S. Open and the U.S. Women’s Open Championships stretching back to the 1970s, as well as footage and features chronicling some of the game’s greatest performances and legendary personalities, including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sörenstam, and many more.



“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Atmosphere to create an exciting new avenue to showcase some of the best moments in championship golf,” said Amanda Weiner, USGA Managing Director, Digital Media & Ticketing. “We’re thankful to host the best golfers in the world on the most iconic stages in the game, and look forward to showcasing their historic performances to Atmosphere’s broad audience.”



The golf content further expands Atmosphere’s growing sports offerings, which has seen significant growth since the launch of Atmosphere Sports, the platform’s dedicated sports news channel, in March of 2022. Golf Classics joins channels like PGA TOUR and RealMadrid TV, featuring full games from Real Madrid, Europe’s most popular soccer club. Meanwhile, Atmosphere Sports has grown in its programming capabilities since launch, incorporating real-time data visuals for live brackets, betting odds and scoreboards into the channel.



“With the USGA’s extensive library of legendary golf footage, we have created Golf Classics from the ground-up, allowing us to provide a wealth of long-form classic golf into the Atmosphere channel lineup,” says Micah Grimes, Senior Vice President of Content at Atmosphere. “As we continue to build the ultimate out-of-home sports package, we are thrilled to work with the USGA.”



Atmosphere’s ad-supported streaming service is available in over 50,000 venues worldwide, including restaurants, bars, gyms, health clubs, medical waiting rooms, and more. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s engaging content encompasses viral video compilations, news and sports coverage, lifestyle, extreme sports, art, and ambient nature, designed to complement every business environment. Atmosphere’s self-service ad portal also provides streaming customers with the ability to run promotions to its captive customers within the content for free.



For more information, visit the Atmosphere website.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 60 original and partner TV channels. The platform, which was named on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies and Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups lists, has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

About the USGA

The USGA is a nonprofit organization that celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf's premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a global set of playing, equipment, handicapping and amateur status rules. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association's Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world's most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit www.usga.org.