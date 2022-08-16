Surpassing 50,000 venues, Atmosphere now sits among the highest scale of connected TV platforms



AUSTIN, TX – March 7, 2023 – Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, today announced that its platform is now being viewed by more than 100 million adults in the US per month. Atmosphere is currently reaching more viewers than many competitive FAST platforms, most of which are designed to be viewed in the home.

This milestone comes as Atmosphere also exceeded more than 50,000 monthly active venues worldwide for the first time. With a market potential of 2.4 million venues in the United States and more than 5 million venues globally, Atmosphere is continuing to corner this market in its fifth year of operation.

“It was only a year ago that we were reaching 21 million unique viewers monthly; to be able to see Atmosphere grow our audience 5x in a year is extremely gratifying,” said CEO Blake Sabatinelli of Atmosphere. “Our team is eager to continue building and scaling the company by providing viewers a unique experience catered to each and every one of our thousands of venues in an undisrupted market.”

The announcement follows Atmosphere’s announcement in February 2023 for a new $65 million Series D funding round led by Sageview Capital, Valor Equity Partners, and S3 Ventures, putting the company at a $1 billion valuation. Atmosphere’s innovative free ad-supported streaming TV model comes at a low-cost to business owners by effectively reaching audiences outside of their home across their network of over 50,000 venues, providing national advertisers the opportunity to reach large & diverse audiences at both scale and key moments of context, while additionally allowing small and medium-sized businesses the ability to effortlessly advertise locally.

“It’s exciting to be a part of a company that is redefining the notion of connected TV,” said Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Spicer of Atmosphere. “It’s also inspiring to see that Atmosphere is reaching 100 million monthly viewers outside of their home in an untapped and highly underutilized space for marketers, leaving Atmosphere at the forefront to scale this particular audience that no other streaming platform to date can.”

The 100 million unique viewers statistic was compiled in December of 2022 and is based on adults 18+, measured as an average over a four week period. Audience measurement is compiled by The People Platform, a Stagwell Marketing Cloud Company, which uses a unique estimate algorithm for each measured venue or group of venues using a combination of location, survey, and third-party data.

As the first company to provide connected television at scale outside of the living room, as well as reach an audience equaling and, in some cases, exceeding traditional broadcast television, cable television and streaming services. Atmosphere’s audio-optional programming streams to out-of-home screens inside bars, restaurants, gyms, doctors offices, etc., including numerous Taco Bells, Burger Kings, Texas Roadhouses, Meinekes, Snap Fitnesses, and more. Atmosphere offers over 60 channels, ranging from sports and entertainment to news and partnerships with PGA Tour, Angry Birds, Red Bull, among others. Atmosphere attributes its heavy growth to its strategic content partnerships by continuously adding new channels that further broaden Atmosphere’s audience and helps expand its footprint to venues across the globe.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 50 original and partner TV channels. The platform, which was named on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies and Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups lists, has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.