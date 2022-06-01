Newly launched Atmosphere Ads platform provides small businesses with customizable and affordable advertising capabilities

AUSTIN, TX – June 1, 2022 – Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the global leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, today announced the release of Atmosphere Ads, an innovative and low-cost self-serve advertising platform with sophisticated targeting based on location and industry across Atmosphere’s network of more than 25,000 venues. This new platform enables local and small/medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to quickly and easily advertise locally and reach engaged customers out-of-home in a cost-effective way.

“Most local and small businesses struggle to efficiently target and message to their prospective customers, and formerly reliable platforms like Facebook and Instagram no longer provide the lift they once did” said Leo Resig, Atmosphere Co-founder and CEO. “The Atmosphere Ads platform provides these businesses with the cutting-edge advertising capabilities usually reserved for larger, national brands.”

The platform is designed to target audiences in the places they regularly visit, from restaurants, to gyms, to doctors’ offices with compelling advertising that builds awareness and drives sales.

Atmosphere has been proven to serve as an effective tool for companies that advertise on the platform. A campaign executed by the fast food restaurant chain Whataburger on Atmosphere resulted in customers being 40% more likely to visit a Whataburger location within 14 days than unexposed customers, and Woodford Reserve saw a 360% ROI after a targeted 8-week campaign. With Atmosphere Ads, the tools to drive similar results are now being placed in the hands of local and small businesses.

Key features of the Atmosphere Ads platform include hyperlocal and refined targeting - allowing a user to not only select the type of business their ad plays in, but to target down to a city block, reaching potential customers near their own business. And with the platform’s real-time reporting features, advertisers can quickly create an advertising campaign and easily track when their ads play with real time reporting to understand uplift in customer visits and sales.

Atmosphere now reaches more than 25,000 venues worldwide. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s free ad-supported streaming platform features engaging content that includes viral video compilations, extreme sports, lifestyle, art, ambient nature and entertainment, reaching nearly 25 million unique visitors per month. The company was recently named one of the world’s most innovative companies by Fast Company , and was awarded Best Connected TV Platform at the 2022 Digiday Video & TV Awards.

