AUSTIN, TX - June 16, 2022 - Atmosphere, the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, has announced a new partnership agreement with Front Office Sports, the fastest-growing business of sports media brand.

The partnership provides prominent placement of Front Office Sports’ content on Atmosphere’s Sports and News channels, expanding the outlet’s reach across Atmosphere’s domestic and international out-of-home commercial network in more than 25,000 venues. In addition, Atmosphere Sports will have regular placement in Front Office Sports’ newsletter, which reaches daily 1M subscribers.

“Front Office Sports has become a must-follow if you want to keep up with the modern business of sports,” says Micah Grimes, Vice President of Atmosphere News & Sports. "We are revolutionizing the presentation of sports for businesses with Atmosphere Sports, and having a quality content partner in Front Office Sports to feature on this channel will help us fulfill that mission.”

"Teaming up with Atmosphere was a no-brainer for us," said Front Office Sports’ chief executive Adam White. “Its reach into key markets and places of business in which we know our consumers are was just one of the reasons why we decided to work with them."

Atmosphere reaches over 25,000 venues worldwide. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s free ad-supported streaming platform features engaging content that encompasses viral video compilations, extreme sports, lifestyle, art, ambient nature and entertainment, reaching more than 35 million unique visitors per month. The company was also just named to this year’s Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list and won Best Connected TV Platform at the 2022 Digiday Video & TV Awards.

Front Office Sports is helping redefine direct-to-consumer business media with diverse revenue streams, deep engagement on social media, and a loyal and influential reader base. In addition to its newsletter, FOS has leveraged its audience into a robust digital community including complimentary, interactive courses and a paid subscription product.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering over 60 original and partner TV channels. The platform, which was named on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies list, has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

About Front Office Sports:

Front Office Sports is a multiplatform media brand built for the modern sports consumer. Front Office Sports reaches an influential and rapidly expanding audience of over 20M people per month across our newsletters, site, podcasts, and social channels.

Front Office Sports is backed by SC.Holdings, a New York-based investment and strategic advisory firm, and Crain Communications, one of the largest privately owned business media companies with 21 leading business, trade, and consumer brands in North America, Europe, and Asia.

In 2021, Front Office Sports was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and has had its partner work recognized as finalists for various industry awards.

