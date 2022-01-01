Atmosphere

A smarter way to reach customers

Display your own promotions, events, business info, and more with our digital signage solutions.

Sign up now

You’re in control of what your customers see

Upload your own assets, whether designed with platforms like Canva, InVideo, even PowerPoint.

Signage that impacts business

Atmosphere’s Digital Signage Manager puts your ads in front of engaged customers and provides the flexibility to change promotional details on the fly.

Grow relationships with customers

Bring your brand out of the background. Our system creates a seamless viewing experience that grabs customers’ attention in between programming.

Getting Started with Atmosphere's Digital Signage Manager is simple.

1

Upload your own advertisements.

Add your designs to our Digital Signage Platform. JPGs, PNGs, MP4s all work on Atmosphere.

2

Choose when and where your ads play.

From time of day, days of the week, even which specific venues you want to target - everything is customizable.

3

Grow relationships with customers.

Your ads can air during any Atmosphere channel. Use Atmosphere’s programming to capture your customers’ attention and keep them returning by informing them about promotions, events, and more.

Sign up for Atmosphere

Basic

Spend less on cable. Keep only what you use.

Basic Plan

$0/month

  • 60 channels
  • No contract
  • Universal setup
Sign up now

Want to add Digital Signage to your existing account?

Log In to Customer Portal

what business owners say...

“Business is great and I must say it’s very nice to have Atmosphere in our lobby. It has provided a simple and enjoyable distraction for our customers.”

“We’ve received many compliments with regard to our switch from Cox Business TV to Atmosphere TV. We’ve seen many smiles, laughs, and jaws drop while patrons enjoy a little diversion.”

“The staff and customers really seem to like it, especially the Drone channels of travel destinations. It’s as close as people are getting to traveling in these weird times!”

“What a great concept! My customers love it, as do their kids. Keeps them entertained so we can conduct business without the kids interrupting. I even find times when I have to redirect the parents away from watching to conduct business.”

Questions?

Just watch this short video (just over a minute long) for instructions on how to install the device. Installation takes about 2 minutes - plug in the device, turn it on, enter your wifi information, and the device does everything from there.

Atmosphere provides amazing content for free in exchange to run advertising within programming. Cable TV also runs commercials within the programming, but you pay for cable.

Digital Signage is a very powerful tool that allows you to add your own promotions to our commercial breaks. You can use it to promote specials, upcoming events, announcements, etc.

By using our Digital Signage, you can communicate with your customers instantly and cut down on print costs. Win win!

The device's remote is made by Apple, so your best bet is to check out their instructions located here: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT205305

No. We provide you with a free streaming device that we ship directly to you. Using our device allows us to deliver optimal performance and provide our top notch technical support. Our devices also use less bandwidth, so they cut down on your costs.

FOR MORE FAQS CLICK HERE