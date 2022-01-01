Atmosphere
Motiv8 TV

Motiv8 TV features amazing human beings pushing the boundaries of physical limits

Motiv8 your Fitness Center

Motiv8 TV will keep your members better engaged, running longer, and coming back

Motiv8 TV uplifts your members

Motivational videos, unthinkable stunts, and the best workout tips

• Increases new business by 14%

• Increases repeat business by 19%

• Decreases perceived dwell time

• Increases overall vibe by 100%

What gym owners are saying

"It was a no-brainer getting Atmosphere and CHIVE TV because that is entertainment. Getting people engaged on our treadmills to stay a little longer at your gym and use our equipment." - Crunch Gym Owner

Keep your members engaged and coming back

Let Atmosphere help elevate the vibe of your fitness facility by providing addictive workout content your members won’t be able to take their eyes off and that keeps them coming back for more. Our Digital Signage Manager allows you to immediately reach members by uploading your own promotions that run in between Atmosphere content

Inform your members about:

• Gym deals

• New products

• Job openings

• Rewards programs

Browse More Channels

CHIVE TV

From the makers of theCHIVE.com
watch live

Red Bull TV

Adrenaline racing videos
watch live

Happy TV

Feel-good, family-friendly videos
watch live

Beach Bum TV

Fun-in-the sun videos
watch live

Atmosphere's DRONE

Amazing aerial footage
watch live

AFV TV

America's Funniest Home Videos
watch live

Atmosphere News

Global headline news
watch live

X Games

Premier action sports footage
watch live

Endless entertainment awaits

Attention spans are short. Give people a reason to stick around.

Get StartedAdvertise WIth us