As consumers become increasingly jaded by web and mobile ad targeting, brands are in search of a fresh approach to reach consumers. Some 71% of respondents in a recent Kantar Millward Brown survey noted that ads feel more intrusive than three years ago, a trend driving agencies and advertisers to consider digital-out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising.

The medium offers new avenues to reach target demographics in ways that feel less intrusive.

