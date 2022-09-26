How to Choose Between a Digital Signage Display vs TV

Digital Signage Display vs. TV Advertising: Which is Right for Your Business?

Although digital signage is fast becoming, businesses that focus solely on online efforts are losing out on valuable advertising and exposure. On-location experiences shouldn’t be an afterthought, even with the rise of online shopping and social media marketing.

But with new digital advertising options everywhere you turn, how do you know which method is right for your business? Two of the most effective forms of advertising include TV and digital signage. In fact, the digital signage market is worth $23 billion, with consistent growth expected in the next few years.

According to the latest research, 76% of consumers tend to enter a store for the first time simply because its digital signage appeals to them.

According to the latest research, 90% of consumers will continue to frequent a brick-and-mortar store if they have a good experience, and TV advertising and digital screens can help get them in the door in the first place. Understanding the difference between a digital signage display vs. TV advertising can help you make an informed decision on where to allocate your company’s budget.

Here’s what you need to know about both TV and digital display monitors for advertising.

Digital Signage Display vs. TV: What’s the Difference?

The purpose of both digital displays and TVs is to create natural focal points that draw the eye of potential customers. However, there are a few notable differences.

The biggest difference is that a TV includes a fully functioning system with built-in tuners, sound systems, and requires no additional software to display content. Digital signage displays are more like large computer monitors, requiring a dedicated software program and more hands-on support.

To help you make the right decision, let’s compare the features of both options.

Look & Design

Digital signage displays tend to be much brighter than TVs, with the maximum brightness levels reaching 2500+ cd/m2, whereas consumer TVs can only reach 350 cd/m2. However, it’s important to note that this higher level of brightness consumes more electricity and can lead to expensive utility bills.

Additionally, digital signage can provide your customers with an interactive option for engaging with your brand. While you’ll pay extra, a touch screen TV for business can boost the customer experience and streamline your operations. Standard TVs do not offer touch screen options.

Lastly, digital signage is designed for commercial durability, meaning you’ll get more advertising hours from digital signage compared to a TV. TVs were designed to run intermittently for six to eight hours, whereas digital signage is built to operate 24/7 if necessary.

Usage

While TVs are more limited in the type of content they can display, digital signage displays feature all types of content, such as social media feeds, online streams, videos, motion graphics, and slides.

But with the varied content options comes a price: functionality. Digital signage requires a media player to power the content displayed on your screens. On the other hand, TVs already have a built-in media player and require less attention from you.

Connectivity

TV advertising has a limited range of input types, focusing primarily on HDMI ports. They also support video-loop-out connections for wall installations. Some Smart TVs may offer more options, but it will depend on the make and model.

Digital signage is capable of supporting several types of connection options, including USB, DVI, and VGA.

Audience

The main difference in who each of these methods can reach is that digital signage reaches a broad audience, while TV targets a more narrow audience.

Digital signage is designed to catch the attention of a wider audience, whereas TV is for entertainment purposes as they are viewed from proximity.

Digital signage is designed to stream live advertisements and reach a wide audience. These signs are typically located in public areas or outdoors to target as many people as possible.

TV advertising engages a specific audience, such as those already sitting in your retail store or restaurant. With Atmosphere, you can feature promotions, specials, and other enticing offers to convert visitors into customers.

Cost

The purchase of a TV is generally cheaper upfront. Commercial digital signage is much more expensive initially because of its higher-grade components.

Digital Signage Display vs. TV: Which is Right for You?

With Atmosphere’s solutions, you can take advantage of both digital signage displays and TV. Not every business has the same advertising requirements, meaning that some entrepreneurs might prefer digital signage over TV ads. Each solution offers a variety of benefits, and many businesses can’t choose between the two — they will simply leverage both.

Let’s look at the benefits of each of these methods so you can decide which (or both!) of these to employ for your business:

The Benefits of Digital Signage Displays

Digital signage displays from Atmosphere are easy to customize and make updates to because you simply upload your own content, whenever and wherever you are. They’re compatible with JPEGs, PNGs, and MP4s. You can instantly update your screens with the latest offers using dedicated software.

With more flexibility and opportunities to connect, deciding to turn TV into digital signs is a smart way to go. Other reasons to use digital signage include:

Eye-Catching – These bright, eye-catching screens are easy to spot from long distances. They’re designed to instantly grab people’s attention, whether from across the street or while waiting at a red light.

– These bright, eye-catching screens are easy to spot from long distances. They’re designed to instantly grab people’s attention, whether from across the street or while waiting at a red light. Update Content Regularly – You control your digital screen through software, allowing you to switch up your content with ease. With Atmosphere, you can easily update your screen with new offerings, promotions, and more at a moment’s notice.

– You control your digital screen through software, allowing you to switch up your content with ease. With Atmosphere, you can easily update your screen with new offerings, promotions, and more at a moment’s notice. Intelligent Use of Space – Traditional billboards can hold only one ad. Think of digital signage as a smart TV billboard that allows you to promote multiple pieces of content as part of a rotating sequence. Make better use of your space and get a higher return on your investment.

The Benefits of TV Advertising

Atmosphere also understands the value of good old-fashioned cable TV for businesses, especially when displayed on a digital flat-screen TV. Atmosphere TV produces engaging content that grabs and holds the attention of customers, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your own ads, promotions, and upcoming events.

Here’s why TV advertising can support your business:

More Functionality – When it comes to a smart signage TV vs. smart TV, a smart television offers more functionality than smart signage. A TV requires no extra software to function as an entertainment system.

– When it comes to a smart signage TV vs. smart TV, a smart television offers more functionality than smart signage. A TV requires no extra software to function as an entertainment system. Sound – Any TV automatically comes with sound, whereas this is often an added extra with digital signage. Playing music with your advertisements is an extra benefit because in order to process music, the brain uses the same parts as it does for emotion and memory.

– Any TV automatically comes with sound, whereas this is often an added extra with digital signage. Playing music with your advertisements is an extra benefit because in order to process music, the brain uses the same parts as it does for emotion and memory. Lower Upfront Costs – TVs require no additional integrations or software to obtain more functions. TV advertising is the cheaper option upfront.

Reach Your Audience with Atmosphere

Marketing success requires you to post engaging content that stands out among everything else. Not sure which option is best for your business? Capture your target audience’s attention with Atmosphere’s business TV and digital signage solutions.

To learn more about how Atmosphere can help grow your business, sign up today.