Chive Media Group Exceeds 200 Million Audience Reach in 2018

AUSTIN, TX.—(August 6, 2018)—Chive Media Group (www.chivemediagroup.com), the multiplatform digital media and digital-out-of-home company whose flagship brands include theCHIVE and CHIVE TV, today announced a major company milestone: a reach of over 200 million people in the U.S. each month, thanks in part to new partnerships that put the out-of-home network’s reach in the ranks of social media platforms such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Through the table-ordering tablet firm Ziosk, CHIVE TV will deliver short segments of viral video content to an audience of 55 million people at casual restaurants and bars. In addition, CHIVE TV’s humorous clips will also be exhibited on Cedar Fair Amusement Parks (parent company of Cedar Point, Kings Island and California’s Great America), with a reach of 25 million people each year.

CHIVE TV already streams content on all 25 Royal Caribbean cruise ships.

“Cedar Fair and Ziosk provide an extraordinary opportunity for us to entertain people in new out-of-home environments and extend the reach of the CHIVE TV audience,” said Leo Resig, CEO and co-founder of Chive Media Group. “Our goal is to get CHIVE TV on every relevant screen on a person’s daily journey between home and work—and sell content-first advertising on that platform.”

Through a mix of family-friendly action sports stunts and comedic bloopers, CHIVE TV’s audioless, viral video content creates a fun, inviting atmosphere wherever it’s on-screen. By adding CHIVE TV to their programming suites, Cedar Fair Amusement Parks and Ziosk give viewers access to widely popular amusement that passes the time while they wait for their food or drink order or wait in lines for rides.

About Chive Media Group

Chive Media Group is a multiplatform digital media and DOOH company whose flagship brands include the theCHIVE and CHIVE TV. Home to the world’s funniest photo galleries and most engaging viral videos, theCHIVE’s properties reach more than 50 million people each month. CHIVE TV’s owned-and-operated OTT channel brings humorous, audioless video content to more than 20,000 screens in 3,000 restaurants, bars and other retail establishments. CTV’s content exhibition partners extend that presence to an aggregate reach of 26,000 locations, 395,000 screens and over 200M people in the U.S. For more information, visit www.chivemediagroup.com.

