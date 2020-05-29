Atmosphere
May 29, 2020

Atmosphere Introduces Custom Playlist Feature.

There is a saying; “Only control what you can control.” Atmosphere is proud to introduce our new Custom Playlist feature which puts you in control of automating your programming.

In the past, you could choose one Atmosphere channel to play and leave it on. Which means the 20 other amazing channels are left out in the cold wishing people would enjoy them. Sad…

But we created a solution for you to keep Atmosphere’s content super fresh and entertaining.

With the new Custom Playlist feature, simply choose 2-5 channels you want to watch. Each channel automatically cycles every 15 minutes for a fresh loop that never ends. All channel content is updated regularly so you’ll never have to worry about recycled content.

Atmosphere is dedicated to helping businesses better engage their customers and keep them coming back for more. With our platform, businesses have proven to see increases in new business, repeat business and overall customer satisfaction. 100% of our programming is meticulously curated and packaged to engage your customers like never before. Now with our Custom Playlist, you have the power right at your fingertips to choose the exact content that will help your business succeed.

Enjoy the show!