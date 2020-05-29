Atmosphere Introduces Custom Playlist Feature.

There is a saying; “Only control what you can control.” Atmosphere is proud to introduce our new Custom Playlist feature which puts you in control of automating your programming.

In the past, you could choose one Atmosphere channel to play and leave it on. Which means the 20 other amazing channels are left out in the cold wishing people would enjoy them. Sad…

But we created a solution for you to keep Atmosphere’s content super fresh and entertaining.

With the new Custom Playlist feature, simply choose 2-5 channels you want to watch. Each channel automatically cycles every 15 minutes for a fresh loop that never ends. All channel content is updated regularly so you’ll never have to worry about recycled content.