No Need to Channel Surf with Atmosphere Smart Playlists

Don't want the hassle or have the time to choose what to watch? Atmosphere offers preset playlist options that best suit your business, and keep you from having to change the channel.

Smart Playlists combine short-form, audio-optional videos from a variety of our Channels lineup, curated by us based on venue type or vibe. Plus, we add hours of new curated videos weekly to keep channels/playlists fresh and engaging.

Atmosphere Smart Playlists: Make Entertainment Hassle-Free

You work hard to develop your business’ brand and aesthetic. We work hard to make sure your customers have entertainment that matches your business.

Atmosphere offers preset playlist options to provide entertaining content without the hassle of channel surfing. Smart Playlists are pre-programmed based on your type of business or vibe.

We include a mix of our most popular channels and videos, combined and curated to fit the needs of your business.

Some examples of Atmosphere Smart Playlists include "Family Fun," "Chill Vibes," and "Viral Hits." Businesses can trust that they are providing their guests with a professionally curated playlist that will keep them engaged and coming back for more.

Keep Customers Entertained

Atmosphere Playlists can provide a unique and fresh experience that keeps customers coming back for more. With Atmosphere, all our entertainment is short-form and audio-optional, meant for all ages and all interests.

Happy Customers = Repeat Customers

The importance of keeping your customers entertained cannot be overstated.

When your guests are entertained, they are more likely to return to your business, leave positive reviews, recommend your business to their friends, and more likely to stay longer and spend more money while at your establishment.

One Less Worry for your Business

With Atmosphere, businesses can trust that they are providing their guests with curated entertainment that will keep their guests excited, engaged and coming back for more.

With playlists, you can explore even more options without worrying about taking the time and energy that could be spent on other elements of your business.

Convenient to Find and Easy to Use

You can find Atmosphere’s Smart Playlists directly from your Customer Dashboard using your customer log-in information or by scrolling down on your remote when you log in to the HUB to select your channel.

