A Letter from Atmosphere’s CEO

Hello Atmosphere community

The great Bill Murray, playing Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters, once shouted, “Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria!” That’s how this pandemic makes us feel sometimes, but we all know this will pass sooner than later.

At Atmosphere, we feel your pain. Literally. The success of our business is directly tied to your success. So when a lot of your workplaces are temporarily shut down, your TV screens go dark. But we refuse to let this thing bring us down and we want you to know we are here for you – to make you and your customers HAPPY! We’re making some positive changes to help your business during this tough time.

We are waiving our normal fees through the end of April for ALL CUSTOMERS.

Basic Customers – Waiving $20/venue/mo fee for not using Atmosphere for at least 40 hours per month.

Pro Customers – Waiving $50/venue/mo fee for existing monthly Pro customers and new Pro customers.

Additional Discount: All existing Basic customers can try Pro for FREE from now through the end of April ($50+ value). Pro gives you access to Atmosphere’s Digital Signage Tool WHICH WILL MAKE YOUR BUSINESS MONEY. To take advantage of this offer, please email us at proupgrade@atmosphere.tv.



When your doors open again, people will flood back into your venues like never before and Atmosphere will be there for your guests. Remember, on top of CHIVE TV, we have over 20 amazing audio-optional TV channels and a new Custom Playlist feature so you can choose up to 5 of your favorite channels and create your own playlist! Each channel will play for 15 minutes before changing to the next one. We have something for everyone. Check out our channel guide HERE.



Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by this crisis. Keep your chins up and maybe watch some “Ghostbusters” tonight to lighten your mood!

Be well,

Leo