The new channel is streaming on the out-of-home FAST platform starting today

AUSTIN, TX – March 21, 2023 – Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, today announced a content agreement with Guinness World Records and GWR Studios to bring their catalog of spectacular, awe inspiring, and sometimes wild records to the Atmosphere platform and its audience of over 100 million monthly viewers.

The new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ TV channel will feature a wealth of sports and fitness inspired record-breaking content from across the company’s library, including the GWR Studios original series Guinness World Records: Gone Viral.

“This is a pinnacle moment for both GWR Studios and Guinness World Records in general, where we get to launch our first-ever branded television channel,” said Kathryn Hubbard, Head of Content Licensing at Guinness World Records. “It presents an amazing opportunity to curate and showcase the very best of our content in partnership with Atmosphere, an industry innovator that excels in discovering and reaching new audiences the world over.”

The partnership is the second significant content announcement for Atmosphere in 2023. In January, Atmosphere announced a partnership with streaming and community-driven entertainment company TMB (Trusted Media Brands) to bring its diverse library of content, including its brands FailArmy, People Are Awesome, The Pet Collective, and Weather Spy, exclusively to the platform.

“The incredible human achievements celebrated by Guinness World Records have long fascinated people of all ages globally,” says Micah Grimes, Senior Vice President of Content at Atmosphere. “GWR’s content is a perfect fit for Atmosphere. It’s exciting, inspiring, and family friendly. We’re thrilled to be the home of their first-ever channel.”

Atmosphere’s ad-supported streaming service is available in over 50,000 venues worldwide, including restaurants, bars, gyms, health clubs, medical waiting rooms, and more. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s engaging content encompasses viral video compilations, news and sports coverage, lifestyle, extreme sports, art, and ambient nature, designed to complement every business environment. Atmosphere’s self-service ad portal also provides streaming customers with the ability to run promotions to its captive customers within the content for free.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 60 original and partner TV channels. The platform, which was named on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies and Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups lists, has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

About Guinness World Records

What’s the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through books, but via TV shows, social media and live events.

Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions.

Through our in-house production arm, GWR Studios, we create standout content for broadcasters, brand partners and digital platforms.

Our Entertainment Services division brings the best of the GWR brand to life in a diverse range of live experiences where visitors can discover and even attempt official world records.

Whatever the medium, our ultimate purpose is to make the world a more interesting, fun and positive place.

To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visitguinnessworldrecords.com.