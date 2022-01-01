Nostalgia TV
Take a journey into the world of spandex and cassette tapes with Nostalgia TV - a collection of forgotten media and fuzzy memories from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.
A channel surf through the decades
5hr loop
Updated Weekly
Check out the best footage of yesteryear and bring back the good ol' days to your business. Perfect for those looking to reminisce and remember when mullets were popular the first time.
Iconic commercials for iconic products you (probably) can't find anymore. See what commercials used to be like and how they have evolved over the decades.
Look back at the retro fashion and hairstyles that defined the decades. Inspire your customers through iconic looks that continue to influence today's trends.
“This has been a great alternative to cable TV in our waiting rooms. Rather than non-stop cable news networks, we get fun, quick diversions to keep our customers entertained” – Chris C, IT ManagerGet Started
Easy plug-and-play setup
Automated power up
Wide variety of channels
No audio required content
Custom digital signage displays
Optional campaign boosts
Content scheduling
Interactive trivia
Sports and live TV options
Real-time sports updates
Polls & scoreboards integration
Block competitive ads
No monthly subscription*
Family friendly content
Scalable for any venue size
Cloud-based content updates
Intuitive user interface
Custom playlist creation
Order your device today and start streaming the best entertainment built for business