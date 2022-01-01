ATM Games

Challenge your friends with games like Emoji Mayhem, This or That, Finish the Lyric, and more!

Engaging games for all ages

3hr loop

Updated Weekly

Laugh, Cry, Wreak Havoc

Picture this: In Emoji Mayhem, use a set of emoji clues to guess the song title, movie, TV show, or place!

Know It All

Think you know pop culture? Put it to the test with Pop Quiz, a star-studded trivia challenge!

Mix It Up

Like word games? Race the clock to unscramble words and phrases, and use clues if you get stuck!

All available exclusively on your Atmosphere TV device

Everything you need to effortlessly entertain

“This has been a great alternative to cable TV in our waiting rooms. Rather than non-stop cable news networks, we get fun, quick diversions to keep our customers entertained” – Chris C, IT Manager

Easy plug-and-play setup

Automated power up

Wide variety of channels

No audio required content

Custom digital signage displays

Optional campaign boosts

Content scheduling

Interactive trivia

Sports and live TV options

Real-time sports updates

Polls & scoreboards integration

Block competitive ads

No monthly subscription*

Family friendly content

Scalable for any venue size

Cloud-based content updates

Intuitive user interface

Custom playlist creation

Explore Other Channels

