Revolutionary streaming TV platform for businesses celebrates Austin and everything the city has to offer in official partnership with South By Southwest®

AUSTIN, TX – March 3, 2022 – Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the Austin, Texas-based global leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, announced today that it will be hosting a Banksy art exhibition (unauthorized) in partnership with South by Southwest® (SXSW®), the city’s annual conference and festival celebrating tech, film, music, education, and culture. The exhibit will be open to all SXSW badge-holders and will be located at Atmosphere’s current headquarters in downtown Austin.

The exhibit at Atmosphere’s headquarters at 416 Congress Ave. will be open to official SXSW badge-holders attending the city’s annual mega-event from 11 AM to 1:30 PM daily throughout the festival. Inside, attendees will find over a dozen authenticated and limited-run art pieces from the famously reclusive street artist created across different techniques: screenprints, lithographs, stencils, sculptures, videos and photographs, including a limited edition Girl with Balloon, Red and Girl with Balloon, Purple, one of Banksy’s rarest works.

"Atmosphere is made up of master curators who find the coolest, most fun and unique videos for people to enjoy together in public places.” said John Resig, Co-founder and President at Atmosphere. “We are proud to call Austin our home, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate this city than to share a totally unexpected – and bold – artistic experience with the SXSW community.”

Throughout the festival, Atmosphere will be hosting customer appreciation happy hours at local Austin bars and restaurants where Atmosphere will be streaming, including:

Dogwood - 715 W 6th St., Austin, TX 78701

Fourth & Co - 208 W 4th St. Unit D, Austin, TX 78701

The Blind Pig - 317 East 6th St., Austin, TX 78701

Shiners Saloon - 422 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701

Barton Springs Saloon - 424 S Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78704

Bull & Bowl - 501 W 6th St. Unit 200 Austin, TX 78701

San Jack Saloon & Jacks - 300 E 6th St., Austin TX 78701

In addition to the Banksy exhibit, Atmosphere is participating in a SXSW panel, “Building the Next Generation of News,” a conversation about the new approaches news outlets are taking to deliver news around the world, on Sunday, March 12 from 2:30 to 3:30 PM with Atmosphere COO Blake Sabatinelli speaking about Atmosphere News, the platform’s out of home news channel. He will be joining fellow panelists Amanda Zamora, Co-founder and Publisher of Austin-based newsroom The19th and Lauren Williams, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Capital B.

Atmosphere’s free ad-supported streaming platform is optimized for viewing in public spaces and now reaches over 20,000 venues worldwide, with content including sports and lifestyle, art and ambient nature, entertainment and humor, and reaching more than 20 million unique visitors per month. The company has doubled its footprint in just the last year, leading in part to their plans to relocate its Austin headquarters in 2023 to the Bouldin Creek area, but also a new London office, as well as offices in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

