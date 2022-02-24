The company brings revolutionary streaming to businesses across Europe alongside new 110,000 square foot Austin campus and office openings in New York, Chicago & LA

AUSTIN, TX – February 24, 2022 – Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, today announced its entry into the United Kingdom with the opening of a London office, its first outside of the United States.

Located in the Fitzrovia neighborhood of the city, the new office will be the hub for Atmosphere’s growing European business as the company continues to expand across the continent this year. In addition to the US and the UK, Atmosphere has a rapidly growing presence across Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The addition of 1,200 customers internationally signals a strong demand from business owners outside of the US as well as Atmosphere’s global appeal. International expansion is being led by Director of International Business Development and UK Managing Director John Smolen.

“Atmosphere has been welcomed into London with open arms, and the enthusiastic reaction from UK-based business owners has been tremendous. While we’ve focused exclusively on English-speaking territories so far, Atmosphere’s unique audio-optional design transcends language, and we cannot wait to expand further across the globe this year.” says Smolen.

“London is an ideal destination for US companies looking to grow outside of their home market. With access to a world class tech talent pool, global customers and Europe’s largest innovation hub, the city is a great springboard for tech companies looking to expand internationally. We’re delighted to welcome Atmosphere to London’s global business ecosystem,” says Laura Citron, CEO of London & Partners said:

In addition to the new London office, Atmosphere has recently opened offices in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and has announced plans to relocate its Austin headquarters in 2023 to the Bouldin Creek area of the city in an agreement with commercial real estate owner Divco. The new headquarters is 110,000 square feet, six times the size of Atmosphere’s current headquarters downtown at 416 Congress, and comes as the company plans to double its Austin-based workforce in 2022.

Atmosphere now reaches over 20,000 venues worldwide, with over 1,200 venues coming from outside of the US. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s free ad-supported streaming platform features engaging content that encompasses viral video compilations, extreme sports, lifestyle, art, ambient nature and entertainment, reaching more than 19 million unique visitors per month.

For more information, visit the Atmosphere website.

Follow Atmosphere on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.



About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 64 original and partner TV channels. The platform has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. The business was incubated within Chive Media Group (theCHIVE) and spun out in 2019. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.