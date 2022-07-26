Atmosphere would like to show our appreciation to you and your business for choosing us as your streaming television provider. As a valued customer, you are eligible for our Customer Refer & Earn program.
Refer a new customer to Atmosphere & get a $100 VISA gift card (up to 5 referrals).
Share. Get paid. Repeat
To qualify for the referral bonus, the referred prospective business must be a new Atmosphere customer and the streaming service agreement must begin within 30 days of the referral. Referral bonus to be paid after referred prospective business activates their Atmosphere enabled streaming device. The referral bonus will be sent out via VISA gift card to the email address you have on file with Atmosphere. Earn up to $500 for a maximum of five referrals per calendar year. Eligibility restricted to current Atmosphere customers. If you have more than five successful referrals, please contact the Platform Partnerships team at partners@atmosphere.tv or (512) 714-6957 to learn more about Atmosphere’s Certified Reseller program.