Atmosphere

Customer Refer & Earn Program

Atmosphere would like to show our appreciation to you and your business for choosing us as your streaming television provider. As a valued customer, you are eligible for our Customer Refer & Earn program.

Refer a new customer to Atmosphere & get a $100 VISA gift card (up to 5 referrals).

Share. Get paid. Repeat

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click HERE to visit your customer portal
  2. From your dashboard, click “Refer & Earn”
  3. Complete and submit a Customer Referral form
  4. If the company you referred agrees to get Atmosphere for their business, you will receive a $100 VISA gift card

Thank you for your business referral.

Terms and Conditions

To qualify for the referral bonus, the referred prospective business must be a new Atmosphere customer and the streaming service agreement must begin within 30 days of the referral. Referral bonus to be paid after referred prospective business activates their Atmosphere enabled streaming device. The referral bonus will be sent out via VISA gift card to the email address you have on file with Atmosphere. Earn up to $500 for a maximum of five referrals per calendar year. Eligibility restricted to current Atmosphere customers. If you have more than five successful referrals, please contact the Platform Partnerships team at partners@atmosphere.tv or (512) 714-6957 to learn more about Atmosphere’s Certified Reseller program.