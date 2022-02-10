Partnership gives millions of users access to Atmosphere’s highly-curated unique content

AUSTIN, TX – February 10, 2022 – Atmosphere, the worldwide leader in streaming TV for businesses, announced that its channel CHIVE TV is available on VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) SmartCast® TVs. The content provides entertainment that’s short, snackable, and designed for all ages.

VIZIO WatchFree+ is a free streaming service available to every SmartCast user and requires no logins, subscriptions, or fees. SmartCast, VIZIO’s operating system, comes equipped on every new VIZIO Smart TV and powers endless household entertainment options with content in every genre.

CHIVE TV is one of the most popular channels on Atmosphere and is packed with original viral videos from around the world. VIZIO users can now stream CHIVE TV for free on WatchFree+ on channel 565 in the DISCOVER category and sample the kind of programming available on Atmosphere’s platform.

“We are thrilled to work with VIZIO to find new ways to engage consumers in their own homes,” said Leo Resig, CEO and Co-Founder of Atmosphere. “They’re the ideal content distributor to expand Atmosphere’s existing out-of-home reach to more viewers across new demographics. We’re looking forward to a successful partnership with their addition of CHIVE TV.”

“At VIZIO, we’re all about making high-quality content accessible to everyone,” said Greg Barnard, Director of Content Acquisition at VIZIO. “With the addition of Chive TV, we’re able to give SmartCast users access to some of the most viral content from around the world on the biggest screen in the home.”

Atmosphere’s streaming content is specifically designed for viewing in public spaces, providing short-form, audio-optional TV programming to more than 20,000 restaurants, bars, gyms, hotels, doctors’ offices, and other venues across the country. Atmosphere streams an aggregate of more than 250,000 hours of programming per day across 66 channels of both owned and partner content across genres, reaching over 20 million unique viewers every month.

In addition to VIZIO WatchFree+, CHIVE TV is also available on Xumo, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels Plus, Distro TV, Tivo, Redbox TV, and Atmosphere. For more information about Atmosphere and CHIVE TV, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 66 original and partner TV channels. The platform has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. The business was incubated within Chive Media Group (theCHIVE) and spun out in 2019. For more information, visit atmosphere.tv.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast™ operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.