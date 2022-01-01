Deal with the top sports PPV platform brings premier boxing, MMA, wrestling and more to Atmosphere programming slate

AUSTIN, TX – July 20, 2021 – Atmosphere, the worldwide leader in streaming TV for businesses, announced today a partnership with sports streamer FITE to launch a new FITE channel on the Atmosphere platform. The new channel, now available to all Atmosphere customers, brings the Triller-owned streamer’s boxing, MMA and wrestling content to Atmosphere, extending the company’s programming slate to 52 channels and providing Atmosphere subscribers with a compelling new offering for their guests. Atmosphere’s streaming platform is specifically designed for viewing in public spaces, providing short-form, audio-optional TV programming to more than 13,000 restaurants, bars, gyms, hotels, doctors’ offices and other venues across the country, reaching 17 million customers per month.

The deal with FITE builds on Atmosphere’s momentum over the past year, which includes a $25 million Series B funding round led by Valor Equity Partners as well as the hiring of former NBC News executive Micah Grimes to lead the company’s news efforts.

FITE is the first of Atmosphere’s channels dedicated to premium sports and features a wide array of combat sports programming. With more than 5 million registered users, FITE is one of the leaders in the sports streaming space, known for its broad range of pay-per-view, subscription and free programming options.

“We are thrilled to join with FITE in bringing the company’s library of combat sports content to the Atmosphere platform with the launch of our FITE channel,” said Leo Resig, co-founder and CEO of Atmosphere. “It’s a great complement to our existing programming and supports our ongoing mission of providing subscribers with the broadest range of high-quality content in a format optimized for out-of-home consumption.”

Atmosphere streams an aggregate of more than 250,000 hours of programming per day across 52 channels of both owned and partner content, reaching over 17 million unique viewers every month. Atmosphere retail clients include Westin, Hilton, McDonald’s and thousands of other businesses of all sizes. Atmosphere provides venues with TV hardware and programming for free, monetizing its content through its proprietary advertising platform and through paid subscriptions, which allow venues to run their own ads during programming breaks.

"Over the past few months, we have had the pleasure of working closely with the Atmosphere creative and marketing teams to bring our brand of combat sports programming to their out of home platform. We are excited to be launching at a time when people are safely returning to dining out and look forward to engaging them and enhancing their experience,” said Louis Lewow, FITE’s Vice President of Distribution.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is a free streaming multi-channel platform for businesses offering over 50 original and partner TV channels licensed for global, commercial venue usage. Atmosphere also provides value added features for venue operators including a digital signage feature for businesses to run their house promotions within the content and a paid ads-free version. The platform was developed using proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses, consumers and advertisers. The business was incubated within Chive Media Group as CHIVE TV and spun out in 2019 into Atmosphere. For more information, visit atmosphere.tv.

FITE is the premiere global platform for live sports and entertainment offering PPV events and SVOD packages with 5M+ registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Virgin Media, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, Vewd, Netgem TV, Comcast’s Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIN and Facebook. IT’S ON.