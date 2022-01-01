Questions?
Just watch this short video (just over a minute long) for instructions on how to install the device. Installation takes about 2 minutes - plug in the device, turn it on, enter your wifi information, and the device does everything from there.
Atmosphere provides amazing content for free in exchange to run advertising within programming. Cable TV also runs commercials within the programming, but you pay for cable.
Digital Signage is a very powerful tool that allows you to add your own promotions to our commercial breaks. You can use it to promote specials, upcoming events, announcements, etc.
By using our Digital Signage, you can communicate with your customers instantly and cut down on print costs. Win win!
The device's remote is made by Apple, so your best bet is to check out their instructions located here: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT205305
No. We provide you with a free streaming device that we ship directly to you. Using our device allows us to deliver optimal performance and provide our top notch technical support. Our devices also use less bandwidth, so they cut down on your costs.