What is atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV service for businesses offering free, audio-optional TV

AUDIO-OPTIONAL

60 channels of audio-optional TV made for enjoying everywhere

MOOD ENHANCING

Programming that inspires, excites, informs, motivates, and amuses your customers

FREE FOR LIFE

Cut the cord and break away from expensive cable costs with FREE channels on an Atmosphere-provided device

Increase Sales

Customers are more likely to return to your business compared to businesses without Atmosphere TV.
Unlike cable, Atmosphere TV's exciting, audio-optional programming is designed to keep your clientele off their phones and engaged with your business.

+14%

Increase In New Business

+19%

Increase In Repeat Guests

Atmosphere is Everywhere

60,000 venues. 35 countries. And counting.

For any setting

Questions?

Don’t worry — setting up your Atmosphere device is quick and easy! Installation takes about 2 minutes: just plug in the device, connect it to the TV via HDMI, turn it on, enter your Wi-Fi information, and the device takes care of the rest. It's designed to be hassle-free, so you can start enjoying the content right away without any complications or IT visits.

Atmosphere TV offers engaging, high-quality content completely free of charge. In return, we include advertising within our programming. It’s similar to how cable TV runs commercials, but with a key difference — you pay for cable, while Atmosphere TV costs nothing. By partnering with us, you get access to an ad-supported service that keeps your screens active and entertaining, without any subscription fees.

Digital signage is a free feature of Atmosphere TV that lets you add your own promotions during our commercial breaks. Use it to highlight specials, upcoming events, announcements, and more.

With digital signage, you can instantly connect with your customers. Plus, we dedicate the first ad spot to you, ensuring your message reaches customers when they’re most engaged.

