Questions?
Don’t worry — setting up your Atmosphere device is quick and easy! Installation takes about 2 minutes: just plug in the device, connect it to the TV via HDMI, turn it on, enter your Wi-Fi information, and the device takes care of the rest. It's designed to be hassle-free, so you can start enjoying the content right away without any complications or IT visits.
Atmosphere TV offers engaging, high-quality content completely free of charge. In return, we include advertising within our programming. It’s similar to how cable TV runs commercials, but with a key difference — you pay for cable, while Atmosphere TV costs nothing. By partnering with us, you get access to an ad-supported service that keeps your screens active and entertaining, without any subscription fees.
Digital signage is a free feature of Atmosphere TV that lets you add your own promotions during our commercial breaks. Use it to highlight specials, upcoming events, announcements, and more.
With digital signage, you can instantly connect with your customers. Plus, we dedicate the first ad spot to you, ensuring your message reaches customers when they’re most engaged.
No, we provide a free streaming device that’s shipped directly to you. Using our device ensures the best performance and enables us to offer top-notch technical support. Plus, our device is optimized to use less bandwidth, helping you reduce costs while enjoying seamless streaming. By using our equipment, you get the best experience without any additional hassle!