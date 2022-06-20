Last updated: June 17, 2022

Atmosphere's Cut the Cord Program in Partnership with the Coin Laundry Association

Here’s the deal:

We’ll send you a free Atmosphere-enabled streaming device with 60+ highly entertaining channels, including Atmosphere News, Atmosphere Sports, Red Bull TV and more, PLUS reimburse you up to $350 via VISA gift card to end your current cable contract. It’s that simple. You save. Customers enjoy. We all win.

Terms & Conditions

Eligibility is restricted to first-time Atmosphere customers.

Eligibility is determined by proof of a cable television contract canceled on 06/20/2022 or later.

For eligible participants, Atmosphere will cover up to $350 to help end their current cable television contract, including any early termination fees, account balances, and device payments.

Eligible participants will receive up to $350 reimbursement via digital Visa gift card, please allow 2-4 weeks for reimbursement to process.

For our Terms of Service, please click HERE

For more information, please contact

Mike Kelly, Director Business Development

908.433.9243

mike.kelly@atmosphere.tv

Get It Now

https://www.atmosphere.tv/partner/coin-laundry/