Atmosphere
Yummy

Bite-sized food videos for all to enjoy. Atmosphere's Yummy has your fun meal ideas, last-minute recipes, food hacks and more. Enjoy!

Get it now

The channel dedicated to all things food

Entertain your customers with amazing recipes and more with Atmosphere's Yummy

Engaging customers with Atmosphere's Yummy

Bite-sized food videos for all to enjoy. Atmosphere's Yummy has your fun meal ideas, last-minute recipes, food hacks, and more

• Increases new business by 14%

• Increases repeat business by 19%

• Decreases perceived dwell time

• Increases overall vibe by 100%

See business growth with Atmosphere's Yummy

"With regular TV content playing people would lose interest or become time focused. Since implementing Atmosphere TV we have noticed customers "enjoying" their wait a lot more and even noticing how fast the time passed while they waited." - Automotive Manager

Immediate returns with Atmosphere Ads

Yummy brings amazing food-based content straight to your customers - and you can instantly reach them with your own custom promotion. Get your message across in minutes with images or videos uploaded and played through Atmosphere Ads.

Inform your customers about:

• Limited Time Offer's

• Daily Specials

• Discount Deals

• Rewards programs

Browse More Channels

CHIVE TV

From the makers of theCHIVE.com
watch live

Red Bull TV

Adrenaline racing videos
watch live

Happy TV

Feel-good, family-friendly videos
watch live

Beach Bum TV

Fun-in-the sun videos
watch live

Endless entertainment awaits

Attention spans are short. Give people a reason to stick around.

Get StartedAdvertise WIth us