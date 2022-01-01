World Poker Tour brings the excitement of the final table straight to you. See the best poker tournament videos from around the world
World Poker Tour is perfect for casinos, game rooms, racetracks, and more
• Increases new business by 14%
• Increases repeat business by 19%
• Decreases perceived wait time
• Increases overall vibe by 100%
"A strange thing happened after we installed, on Saturdays and Sundays we had die hard football fans asking to have Atmosphere play on the other TVs." - Dogwood Bars
With viewers engaged with every hand – instantly reach them with you very own custom promotions. Upgrade to Business Pro and get your message across with our Digital Signage Manager.
• Limited Time Offer's
• Discounted games
• Food/Drink specials
• Rewards programs
Attention spans are short. Give people a reason to stick around.