Wildcard Sports
Featuring the weirdest sports from around the world all in one place.
Wild sports that must be seen
5hr loop
Coming Nov. 20
Bring energy to your space with bizarre, fast-paced niche sports that grab attention and keep customers watching. Perfect for creating a fun, memorable atmosphere.
Showcase standout competitors from the world’s most unconventional sports, giving your customers fresh, engaging content they won’t see anywhere else.
Keep guests entertained with the funniest, most unexpected moments from oddball sports. Quick, lighthearted clips that make wait times feel shorter.
“This has been a great alternative to cable TV in our waiting rooms. Rather than non-stop cable news networks, we get fun, quick diversions to keep our customers entertained” – Chris C, IT ManagerGet Started
Easy plug-and-play setup
Automated power up
Wide variety of channels
No audio required content
Custom digital signage displays
Optional campaign boosts
Content scheduling
Interactive trivia
Sports and live TV options
Real-time sports updates
Polls & scoreboards integration
Block competitive ads
No monthly fees*
Family friendly content
Scalable for any venue size
Cloud-based content updates
Intuitive user interface
Custom playlist creation
Order your device today and start streaming the best entertainment built for business