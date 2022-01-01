Atmosphere
Hero TV celebrates the honor and achievements of our courageous military and first responders

The bravery of our nation's finest will keep your customers engaged with your business

Hero TV brings direct results for your venue

• Increases new business by 14%

• Increases repeat business by 19%

• Decreases perceived wait time

What business owners are saying about Hero TV

"All of our customer base (kids, adults both young and old) enjoys the videos on the Atmosphere TV device and it's great that they play just fine without sound, so it doesn't interfere with our house music. Would definitely expect to pay for a service like this so to get the device and stream for free is a huge pro." - Entertainment Owner

Reach your customers instantly

Upgrade to Business Pro and get your message across with our Digital Signage Manager. While your customers are experiencing highlights from the most exciting fights in recent memory, businesses can update and run their own custom ads within Atmosphere content

Inform your customers about:

• Limited Time Offers

• Food/Drink specials

• Job openings

• Rewards programs

Gym-focused digital promotion on a television

