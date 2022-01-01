Atmosphere
Fireplace TV

A winter tradition everyone can enjoy; Fireplace TV will warm your hearts and homes with an elegant loop of a crackling fire in a cozy fireplace.

Atmosphere brings the hearth to you this holiday

Fireplace TV will keep your customers in that holiday spirit while they wait.

Immediate calming impact with Fireplace TV

Experience the comfort of a warm, crackling fire

• Increases new business by 14%

• Increases repeat business by 19%

• Increases overall vibe by 100%

What businesses are saying

"Not only would I recommend it, I have recommended it already to at least 20 other companies. Everyone loves it as much as we do." - Dogwood Bars

Run your own marketing with Atmosphere Ads

Atmosphere is proven to increase the overall customer experience. While your customers' eyes are glued to the screen, reach them instantly with your own custom promotions through Atmosphere Ads.

Inform your customers about:

• Special events

• Product deals

• Job openings

• Rewards programs

Endless entertainment awaits

Attention spans are short. Give people a reason to stick around.

