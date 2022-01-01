Immediate returns with Business Pro

FashionTV brings amazing food-based content straight to your customers - and you can instantly reach them with your own custom promotion. Upgrade to Business Pro and get your message across with our Digital Signage Manager. For just $50/month, create your own custom promotions in minutes and see immediate returns

Inform your customers about:

• Limited Time Offer's

• Daily Specials

• Discount Deals

• Rewards programs