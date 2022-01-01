• Increases new business by 14%
• Increases repeat business by 19%
• Increases overall vibe by 100%
"People watch Atmosphere more than they EVER watched ESPN.... Not everybody likes sports but nobody is disinterested in Atmosphere. It's more family friendly and that's what I like about it." - Entertainment Owner
Let’s be real, a golf pro shop is heaven to golfers. You place your best gear out for sale, why not get golfers attention instantly with our Digital Signage Manager? For only $50/month you can create custom promotions in minutes using our pre-made templates or drag-and-drop your own creative assets
• New products
• Tournament scores
• Job openings
• Rewards programs
Attention spans are short. Give people a reason to stick around.