Stay in-the-know about your favorite celebs, movies, fashion, gaming and more with Atmosphere Entertainment. Only on Atmosphere.
Atmosphere Entertainment is perfect for nail salons, spas or any business wanting to keep customers informed of the latest updates across the world of celebrity, fashion, film, and more .
• Increases new business by 14%
• Increases repeat business by 19%
• Decrease perceived wait time
• Increases overall vibe by 100%
Attention spans don’t last long these days – that is if people aren’t captivated by what they see. Directly connect with your customers with our Digital Signage Manager
• Limited Time Offers
• Special discounts
• Job openings
• Rewards programs
Attention spans are short. Give people a reason to stick around.