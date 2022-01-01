Stream direct to the TVs in your spa

Enhance the vibe

When customers visit your spa and wellness center, they expect to relax and spend quality time far from their busy schedules. While they may be willing to spend a few more dollars, they might be unaware of other special services that you offer.

By using a digital signage spa TV, you can bridge this gap by providing your customers with the right entertainment and promotional materials about your services. According to the data published at Statista, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising is growing at a rate of 7.3% per annum globally. The digital signage market value is expected to hit a global high of about US$26.3 billion by 2027.

Being part of this digital transformation will give you an edge over other spas and wellness centers in your area.

Audioless TV entertainment

Having the audio on TV is distracting and closed captions are annoying. Escape TV was made for audio-less viewing so you can play your own music in the background